Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s Largest Position

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,625,619 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 11.3% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 0.21% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $6,595,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,271. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.32. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $110.33.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

