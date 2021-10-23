Scotiabank Boosts Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$20.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRR.UN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.75 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.23 in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$18.78.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE:CRR.UN opened at C$18.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of C$3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$18.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.57. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.78 and a 1 year high of C$18.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.01%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.