Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.200-$2.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95 billion-$3.25 billion.Seagate Technology also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.20-$2.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays raised shares of Seagate Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.22.

NASDAQ STX traded up $4.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.23. 5,172,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,568. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,190. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

