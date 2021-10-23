Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Air Products and Chemicals in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $10.69 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.67.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS.

APD has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.67.

APD opened at $291.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.87 and a 200 day moving average of $283.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 83.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 24,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.2% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 7,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

