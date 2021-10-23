Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PulteGroup in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.96. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s FY2021 earnings at $7.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PHM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.14.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.42. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $63.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in PulteGroup by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

