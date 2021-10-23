SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SEI Investments by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

SEIC stock opened at $64.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $64.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.56.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

