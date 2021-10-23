Sentinel Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $174.74 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for $0.0330 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

DVPN is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 12,883,685,204 coins and its circulating supply is 5,302,836,989 coins. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.