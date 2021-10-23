ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.81 Per Share (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.72. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

SFBS has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServisFirst Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

SFBS stock opened at $79.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.17. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $80.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth $63,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

