SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 6,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,765,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,965,000 after purchasing an additional 273,136 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

KNSL opened at $165.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.61 and a 200 day moving average of $168.95. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.79. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $252.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.27 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $465,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.83.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

