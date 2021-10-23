SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 94.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,917 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 100,419 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 2,354.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

In other Select Medical news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $5,043,337.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $362,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $869,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEM opened at $33.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.42. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.