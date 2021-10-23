SG Americas Securities LLC Has $260,000 Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 19.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $152.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.09 and its 200-day moving average is $145.49. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $109.56 and a one year high of $191.13.

