SG Americas Securities LLC Has $293,000 Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 70.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 42,572 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 50,938 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares during the period. 16.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

