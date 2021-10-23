SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 41,033 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 80.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,005 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 41,033 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in SM Energy by 84.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 34.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SM Energy by 5,670.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at $246,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 6.17. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $32.07.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $563.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.12 million. Research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

