SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $266,000 Position in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter worth $4,580,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $736,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $8,544,000. 26.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AKYA opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.30. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 million. Research analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Akoya Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Akoya Biosciences Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

