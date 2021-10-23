SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Shares Gap Up to $6.52

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.52, but opened at $6.94. SGOCO Group shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 39,522 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOC. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SGOCO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SGOCO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SGOCO Group by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of SGOCO Group by 509.8% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 66,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 55,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGOCO Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income.

