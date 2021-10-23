Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) versus NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Head-To-Head Contrast

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) and NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and NanoVibronix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer $1.64 billion 4.71 $294.17 million N/A N/A NanoVibronix $620,000.00 58.72 -$4.33 million N/A N/A

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has higher revenue and earnings than NanoVibronix.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and NanoVibronix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer 0 0 0 0 N/A NanoVibronix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and NanoVibronix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer N/A N/A N/A NanoVibronix -1,068.23% -221.18% -112.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.5% of NanoVibronix shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of NanoVibronix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoVibronix has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer beats NanoVibronix on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments. It offers vascular and non-vascular access infusion devices, infusion sets, syringes, puncture needles, and specialized single-use clinical collection kits; wound healing dressings, wound sutures, and wound cleaning and nonvascular catheter supporting extracorporeal devices; and blood collection, storage, separation, and sterilization equipment. The company also provides prefilled syringes and pre-filled flush syringes; blood collection and blood glucose testing devices; and general anesthesia consumables, local anesthesia consumables, anesthesia auxiliary consumables, ICU equipment, and open and minimally invasive surgical equipment. In addition, it engages in the production and sale of orthopedic products; tumor and blood vessel interventional instruments; implantation materials and artificial organs; medical PVC granules, plastic packing bags, and carton boxes; industrial automatic equipment and parts; molds; hemo-dialysis equipment; and type I, type II, and type III medical devices. Further, the company is involved in the finance leasing and factoring business; wholesale of type I medical devices, surgical devices, and other disposal medical products; and provision of asset management and enterprise consulting services, as well as logistics and storage services. The company offers its products under the Jierui, Wego Ortho, Yahua, Bangde, and Hai Xing brands. The company also export its products. It serves hospitals, blood stations, and other medical units; and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Weihai, the People's Republic of China.

NanoVibronix Company Profile

NanoVibronix, Inc. engages in the development of noninvasive biological response-activating devices. It targets wound healing and pain therapy, and can be administered at home, without the assistance of medical professionals. The firm products include WoundShield, PainShield, and UroShield. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Israel, United Kingdom, European Union, India, and Other. The company was founded by Harold Jacob and Jona Zumeris in September 2003 and is headquartered in Elmsford, NY.

