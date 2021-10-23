Shay Banon Sells 69,985 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Shay Banon sold 69,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $11,931,042.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shay Banon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Elastic alerts:

On Wednesday, October 20th, Shay Banon sold 4,150 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.61, for a total value of $708,031.50.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $168.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of -103.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Elastic has a 52-week low of $97.48 and a 52-week high of $177.74.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elastic by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESTC. Barclays upped their price target on Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.37.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.