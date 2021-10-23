Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 18.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,284 shares of the airline’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.1% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the airline’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the airline’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,164 shares of the airline’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.97. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $37.48 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.99) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.01.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

