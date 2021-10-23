Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 12.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,501,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,002,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,938.35.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock opened at $1,503.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,773.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1,596.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,192.14 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -30,075.60 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

