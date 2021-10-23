Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $571,000 Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 575.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $75.72 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $76.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.75 and its 200-day moving average is $66.22.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $11,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.93.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

