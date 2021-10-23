Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Invests $291,000 in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Shares of BLE opened at $15.21 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $16.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

