Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY stock opened at $120.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.89. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $80.71 and a 52-week high of $124.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $1.032 dividend. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.