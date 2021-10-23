Shivom (OMX) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. Over the last week, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. Shivom has a market cap of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shivom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Coinsuper, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Shivom Profile

Shivom (CRYPTO:OMX) is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom . Shivom’s official website is shivom.io . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Shivom Coin Trading

Shivom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coinsuper, IDEX, DDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

