Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BARC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Barclays from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on Barclays in a report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on Barclays in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on Barclays in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 234.44 ($3.06).

BARC opened at GBX 198.86 ($2.60) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 185.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 180.99. The company has a market capitalization of £33.51 billion and a PE ratio of 7.56. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 101.16 ($1.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 63,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31), for a total transaction of £111,807.36 ($146,077.03).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

