Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ITV (LON:ITV)

ITV (LON:ITV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ITV from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 109 ($1.42) price target on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on ITV from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 115.75 ($1.51).

Get ITV alerts:

LON:ITV opened at GBX 104.05 ($1.36) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46. ITV has a 52-week low of GBX 67.54 ($0.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 134.15 ($1.75). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 111.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 207.02.

In other ITV news, insider Chris Kennedy sold 80,708 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50), for a total value of £92,814.20 ($121,262.35). Also, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £1,695 ($2,214.53).

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.