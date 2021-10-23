Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $23.19, but opened at $24.84. Sight Sciences shares last traded at $24.77, with a volume of 316 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Staffan Encrantz bought 527,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,649,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.26.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 million. Analysts expect that Sight Sciences Inc will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.