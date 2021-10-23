Sigma Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 10,167 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $874,885,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $499,395,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,956,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,305,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.89.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

