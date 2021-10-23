Sigma Planning Corp Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 506,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,466,000 after buying an additional 38,663 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 131,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after buying an additional 38,674 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,401,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PWV opened at $47.36 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $32.56 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.78.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.