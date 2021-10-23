Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stock Position in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Atomera worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atomera during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atomera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atomera by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atomera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Atomera by 66.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 31.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATOM opened at $23.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $547.14 million, a PE ratio of -33.37 and a beta of 1.55. Atomera Incorporated has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04).

About Atomera

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

