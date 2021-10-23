Sigma Planning Corp Sells 3,129 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 9,885.7% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 314,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,911,000 after buying an additional 311,597 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 110.6% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,045,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,724,000 after acquiring an additional 549,349 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 37.5% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 37.2% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in The Progressive by 8.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 210,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,699,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Progressive alerts:

PGR opened at $95.62 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.60.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,248 shares of company stock worth $7,712,928. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.