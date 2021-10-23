Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after buying an additional 1,274,405 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 48,992.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 833,367 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $127,559,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 268.1% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 407,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,544,000 after purchasing an additional 296,491 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTU opened at $590.80 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $312.05 and a twelve month high of $591.63. The company has a market cap of $161.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $551.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.29.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 in the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

