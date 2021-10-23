SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on the stock.

SRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of SigmaRoc in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on shares of SigmaRoc in a report on Wednesday.

LON:SRC opened at GBX 97 ($1.27) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £618.78 million and a P/E ratio of 31.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 105.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 94.20. SigmaRoc has a twelve month low of GBX 43.25 ($0.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 114.65 ($1.50). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.80.

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

