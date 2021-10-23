Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Acquired by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $2,053,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $221,620.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,523 shares of company stock worth $4,306,120. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $90.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.78 and its 200-day moving average is $70.34. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $90.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIG. TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.83.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

