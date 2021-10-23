Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 243 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $240.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.08. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.81 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $282.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

