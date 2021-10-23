Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 39,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 29,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 26,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTWG opened at $221.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.72. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $161.10 and a 1-year high of $247.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.