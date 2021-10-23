Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $14.41 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $14,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 153,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 1,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.44.

BABA opened at $177.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $483.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.11 and a 200 day moving average of $197.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

