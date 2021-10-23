Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $15.10 Million Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,508 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.30% of RBC Bearings worth $15,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

ROLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $224.40 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.26 million. Equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

