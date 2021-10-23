Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 41,479 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 367,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,479 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $11,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in United Community Banks by 289.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

UCBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James raised their target price on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

UCBI stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.96. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.87 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.26.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Blalock bought 3,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,352.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Edwards bought 9,900 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $299,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 42,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,689.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

