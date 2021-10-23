Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 53,213 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 472,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,213 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $16,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 86.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,918 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 24.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 54,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,220,000 after purchasing an additional 66,692 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 136.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 21,606 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VBTX shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Veritex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arcilia Acosta bought 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $537,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $745,454 in the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average is $35.35. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

