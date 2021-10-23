Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 7,408 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,408 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,006,000 after buying an additional 1,318,842 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,961,000 after buying an additional 7,039,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,277,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,068,000 after buying an additional 958,285 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,402,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,223,000 after buying an additional 1,480,697 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $96.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 96.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

