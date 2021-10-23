SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$8.08 and last traded at C$8.52. Approximately 246,455 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 156,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.56.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIL. Raymond James set a C$15.00 target price on SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.52.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

