Silverton Metals (CVE:SVTN) Shares Down 3%

Silverton Metals Corp. (CVE:SVTN)’s share price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.64. Approximately 119,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the average daily volume of 38,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.31 million and a PE ratio of -3.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.48.

Silverton Metals Company Profile (CVE:SVTN)

Silverton Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in three silver assets comprising Penasco Quemado in Sonora, La Frazada in Nayarit, and Pluton in Durango. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Silverton Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverton Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.