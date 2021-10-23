Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.68.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $98,776.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,133.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,161,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 47.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,986,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,139,000 after purchasing an additional 636,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 111.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,099,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,540,000 after purchasing an additional 578,684 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,456,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,115,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,944,000 after purchasing an additional 526,592 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

