Sixth Wave Innovations (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Stock Price Down 5%

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) dropped 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 35,184 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 51,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

About Sixth Wave Innovations (OTCMKTS:SIXWF)

Sixth Wave Innovations, Inc is a development stage nanotechnology company with patented technologies. It is focused on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs). The firm’s technologies include Affinity cannabinoid purification system, which is used to detect and appropriate cannabinoids such as CBD, THC, CBG, CBC, CBN &THCv and IXOS, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry.

