SL Green Realty Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3033 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

SL Green Realty has decreased its dividend by 5.7% over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of 650.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $6.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.

NYSE SLG opened at $72.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day moving average of $74.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SL Green Realty stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,788 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.44% of SL Green Realty worth $80,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

