SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Stephens

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its target price increased by Stephens from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SLM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10. SLM has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SLM will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SLM during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

