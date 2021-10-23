SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) – KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for SM Energy in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.64. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $32.07.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. The business had revenue of $563.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.12 million.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,281,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 86,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,668 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.