Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $74.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $88.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SNAP has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.01.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $55.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. Snap has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $71,706,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 50,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $3,545,520.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,566,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,725,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,824,671 shares of company stock worth $290,416,518 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Snap by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,732,000 after buying an additional 12,004,573 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 9.5% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,673,000 after buying an additional 4,784,751 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,774,000 after buying an additional 4,504,987 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Snap by 139.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,703,000 after buying an additional 3,515,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,583,000. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

