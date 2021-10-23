Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Shares Down 4.8%

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) traded down 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $216.71 and last traded at $217.00. 2,229 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 434,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.02.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.20.

The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter worth $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Snap-on by 33.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter worth $58,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Snap-on by 112.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 61.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Company Profile (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

