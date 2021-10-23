Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.03 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $52.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.15, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 168.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 73,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 31,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.00%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

